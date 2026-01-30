Malda farmers embrace Australian technology, boost yields & cut costs

Malda: Farmers of Chanchal subdivision in North Malda are setting a new benchmark in modern agriculture by successfully adopting Australian farming technology, triggering what many describe as a “green revolution” in the region. With financial assistance from the West Bengal government and scientific guidance from abroad, farmers are transforming traditional cultivation practices and improving their livelihoods.

The preparation of boro paddy seedlings is almost complete this season, and transplantation has already begun. Farmers are using a special white polythene cover and Australian nursery techniques to raise healthy seedlings within just two to three weeks.

“Earlier, it took much longer and involved higher risk. Now the seedlings are stronger and ready quickly,” said a member of a local farmers’ club. The initiative first began around five years ago in Bhakri Gram Panchayat under Chanchal-II block, led by the Sabuj Bahini Farmers’ Club.

According to club members, Australian agricultural scientists visited the area under a state-sponsored programme and trained farmers through hands-on demonstrations.

Since then, the state government has been providing necessary tools and inputs, while experts from Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya regularly monitor and guide the process.

“This technology has changed our farming completely,” said Tanbir Rahman, an office-bearer of a farmers’ club. “Time required for cultivation has reduced, costs are lower, and production is more consistent. Even youths who had lost interest in farming are returning to the fields.”

Apart from boro paddy, farmers are now producing seedlings and crops of wheat, maize, jute and mustard using the same method. Mechanised tractors and planting machines are being used for land preparation and transplantation, significantly speeding up work. Nearly 80 hectares in Chanchal-II block alone are under this method.

A district agriculture department official said: “Australian farmers are known for producing high-quality agricultural products. Adapting their techniques in Malda has yielded excellent results, especially in water conservation and organic fertiliser use.”

Similar activities are now underway in Harishchandrapur, Ratua and Gazole blocks. In villages like Kaligram, Gaurhand, Maltipur and Bhado, thousands of farmers across at least 25 villages have formed farmers’ clubs. “Production has increased while expenses have gone down. We also need less water now,” said Abdul Kalam, a farmer from Ratua’s Bhado area.