Malda: Family assaulted for skipping village kangaroo court

Malda: A disturbing incident of mob justice has surfaced from Harishchandrapur’s Simla village in Malda, where members of a family were brutally assaulted by local village elders (morbidly called “matabbors”) for not attending a so-called “salishi sabha” (village arbitration meeting).

The attack has left one family member seriously injured and admitted to Chanchal Super Specialty Hospital, while the rest of the family remains confined to their home, gripped by fear.

According to local sources, a family dispute between Shamsul Haque and his middle son Danemul Haque triggered the crisis. Danemul approached the local ‘matabbors’ seeking justice over the family issue. In response, a salishi sabha was organised. However, when Shamsul and his other sons did not attend the meeting, the enraged matabbors allegedly stormed their residence and violently beat them.

Shamsul Haque has filed a complaint at Harishchandrapur Police Station.

The family has claimed that due to the constant threats and fear of further violence, they are unable to step out of their house, go to the market, or even tend to their farmlands — resulting in damage to their crops and livelihoods.

The incident has triggered political controversy. BJP South Malda organisational district general secretary, Amlan Bhaduri, criticised the ruling party, stating that the public has lost faith in the police administration and that lawlessness is thriving. In contrast, ATM Rafiqul Hossain, Assistant Sabhadhipati of the Malda Zilla Parishad, responded stating: “No one is above the law and the police are investigating the matter.” He also accused the BJP of hypocrisy, pointing out similar or worse incidents in BJP-ruled states.

Chanchal SDPO Somnath Saha said: “The Harishchandrapur police have been directed to look into the matter and take appropriate action.”