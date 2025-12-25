Malda families fear for kin in Bangladesh amid unrest

Malda: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal and escalating unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, anxiety has gripped several Indian residents who have close relatives across the border. Families in Malda, particularly in Old Malda, are closely monitoring the situation and expressing deep concern for the safety of their loved ones.

Jayanti Mondal, a resident of Old Malda, said her parents and grandfather currently live in Manikganj district of Bangladesh. “We are constantly trying to stay in touch over phone calls. Every news update from Bangladesh makes us more worried. As a family, we are extremely anxious about their safety,” she said.

Similar concerns were echoed by Jiban Pal, a resident of Palpara in Old Malda. Originally from Bangladesh, Pal later migrated to India and is now an Indian citizen. However, many of his relatives continue to live across the border. “The situation there is frightening. My relatives are living in fear. At least during such times, the Indian government should provide visas to Hindus who want to come to India temporarily for safety,” Pal said.

The political discourse surrounding the issue has also intensified. BJP North Malda organisational district president Pratap Singh said the Centre had already taken steps to address such humanitarian concerns.

“That is why the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was brought by the present Central government. Those who come from Bangladesh under these circumstances and wish to stay in India should apply under the CAA. They will be granted citizenship. People should not fall into the trap of the Trinamool Congress,” Singh stated.

Reacting sharply, Trinamool Congress district spokesperson Ashis Kundu dismissed the BJP’s claims, calling them ‘jumla politics.’ “The BJP is once again trying to politicise people’s fear and suffering. They have only made promises without providing real relief on the ground,” Kundu alleged.

As tensions continue in Bangladesh, families in Malda remain caught between uncertainty and hope, seeking reassurance for their relatives’ safety while political parties trade charges over the issue.