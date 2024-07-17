Malda: Fake police official arrested

Malda: The police arrested a man for impersonating a police officer. The man was arrested from Lokhra village under Pukhuria Police Station on Tuesday night. The accused was allegedly having an illicit affair with a woman of the village and also cheated her family of almost Rs 1.5 lakh. Along with committing sexual offences, he is also accused of threatening the family.

The accused has been identified as Anwarul Hoque, 33 years old, of Harishchandrapur. On Tuesday night, some villagers spotted the accused in police uniform in front of the house of the woman with whom he was in a relationship. The locals got suspicious and nabbed him and took him to the police station. The accused could neither tell his place of posting nor produce any proof against his claims to be a police officer.

The woman said: “I had met him accidentally in the village road and gradually a relationship developed. He has been threatening us and has already taken Rs 1.5 lakh from my family members. Finally, we realised that he is a fraud and could have already cheated many under the guise of a police official.” The police said that the accused was arrested and produced in the court on Wednesday.