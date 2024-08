Malda: Acting on a tip off, the police arrested one Sayed Ali (50) of Golapganj from a Siliguri-bound bus in Gazole with 301 suspected fake Indian currency notes (FICN) hidden in the sole of his slippers.



It was a pair of plastic slippers he put on and the soles were stitched. Cutting open the stitches of the slippers, the police found two plastic packets containing notes of 500 denomination worth

Rs 1,50,500.