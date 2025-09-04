Malda: Fake currency worth Rs 21L seized

Malda: In a major breakthrough against the circulation of fake currency, the Special Task Force (STF) of Bengal recovered counterfeit Indian notes worth nearly Rs 21 lakh during a late-night raid in Baishnabnagar, Malda district.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team conducted a raid at PTS More under Baishnabnagar Police Station on National Highway 12.

Two men were detained while loitering on the roadside and were subsequently searched. The arrested have been identified as Hajrat Belal alias Masud (24), a resident of Baishnabnagar, and Toriqul Islam (25) of Kaliachak.

From their possession, officers seized 4,174 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination, with a face value of Rs 20,87,000. The counterfeit notes were packed in two separate bags carried by the accused.

On interrogation, the duo reportedly admitted that the consignment had been smuggled in from Bangladesh.

A case has been registered at Baishnabnagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Police sources said further investigation is underway to trace the network and identify others linked

with the racket.

The recovery marks one of the largest FICN seizures in the district in recent months.