Malda: Extensive security measures in place ahead of polls

Malda: With nearly 50 per cent of polling booths in Malda marked as sensitive, the district administration has intensified preparations to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. A total of 18 companies of central forces have already been deployed across the district, conducting regular route marches in both urban and rural areas.



According to District Magistrate and District Election Officer Preeti Goyal: “We are taking all necessary steps to maintain law and order and ensure that voters can exercise their franchise without fear.” She added that 1,503 booths have been identified as sensitive, necessitating heightened vigilance.

To strengthen surveillance, 117 flying squad teams, an equal number of static surveillance teams and 36 video surveillance teams will be operational during the election period. Additionally, a 24-hour toll-free helpline (1950) has been activated for voters to report complaints or seek information.

Malda district comprises 12 Assembly constituencies, including Gazole and Malda (reserved for Scheduled Castes) and Habibpur (reserved for Scheduled Tribes), while the remaining nine are unreserved. The total number of polling booths stands at 3,106. Booths with more than 1,200 voters are being split or supplemented with auxiliary booths to ensure smooth polling.

The district’s geographical location poses unique challenges. With approximately 150 km of international border — of which nearly 30 km is unfenced — Malda has long been vulnerable to cross-border smuggling activities, including narcotics, counterfeit currency, and illegal arms. “Given the district’s sensitive border areas and past incidents, maintaining peace will be a major challenge,” a senior police official stated.

Central forces have already begun round-the-clock patrolling, while local police have intensified night patrols and set up multiple checkpoints. Special attention is being given to border areas, river routes, and inter-state connections with Bihar and Jharkhand.