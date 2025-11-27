Malda exporters suffer heavy losses as Bangladesh halts onion imports

Malda: A sudden halt in onion imports by the Bangladesh government has led to a deepening crisis along the India–Bangladesh border, severely impacting Indian exporters in Malda and triggering strong objections from Bangladeshi importer associations.

In Malda’s Mahadipur land port region, nearly 1500 tonnes of onions stored by local exporters now lie unsold, with stocks rapidly deteriorating. Exporters had procured large consignments from various Indian states after Bangladesh briefly resumed onion imports through Mahadipur last month. However, after only four days, Bangladesh abruptly suspended imports again, leaving traders trapped with massive inventories.

“We were hopeful that imports would continue and we invested heavily,” said Ujjal Saha, general secretary of West Bengal Exporters Coordination Committee. “Now we are being forced to sell premium onions of Nasik at Rs 10 per kg and damaged stock at just Rs 2-Rs 4. This is an unimaginable loss. If the border doesn’t reopen soon, many exporters will not survive.”

At the same time, the import suspension has sparked intense concern in Bangladesh. The Sonamasjid Importer & Exporter Group (SIEG)—based at the Sonamasjid Land Port in Chapai Nawabganj—issued a formal statement on September 16, 2025 urging the government to reopen Import Permits (IP) for onion to all registered importers.

In their letter, signed by Mohammad Arif Uddin (General Secretary) and Mohammad Ekramul Haque (president), SIEG expressed alarm that while most importers were denied IPs, a handful of traders reportedly secured High Court orders allowing them to import thousands of metric tonnes.

“If only a few importers receive such large permits, a syndicate and monopoly will form,” the statement warned. “They will control prices, destabilise the market and ultimately damage the government’s reputation.”

The group urged authorities to “open IPs for all importers” to ensure market stability and protect both farmers and traders. As the stalemate continues, tension grows on both sides of the border, with no clear indication of when normal onion trade will resume.