Malda expands paddy procurement efforts, aims for 3.6L MT in 2024-25

Malda: The Malda district administration is all set to ramp up its paddy procurement efforts in the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25, targeting a procurement of 3,60,000 metric tons (MT) of paddy. The district has made significant strides this year, with a focus on expanding outreach and addressing challenges faced by farmers in remote and tribal areas.

In the previous KMS (2023-24), Malda successfully procured 2,65,960 MT of paddy, achieving 76 per cent of its 3,52,090 MT target. However, officials are optimistic that the 2024-25 season will surpass the previous year’s figures.

The district has already registered over 115,000 farmers, with expectations of higher procurement volumes due to improved infrastructure and an expanded network of procurement centres.

One of the key changes this year is the increased number of Common Procurement Centres (CPCs) and mobile CPCs (mCPCs), which have been strategically established in tribal-dominated blocks like Old Malda, Habibpur, Gazole and Bamongola.

These areas had previously faced difficulties in selling paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), resulting in distress sales. With more CPCs and mCPCs in these areas, the administration aims to reduce such distress and provide better market access for farmers.

To facilitate smoother operations, Malda has also added 10 new CPCs this year, bringing the total number of CPCs and mCPCs to 35. In addition, the number of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) involved in the procurement process has increased to 42, alongside 62 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and 11 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs/FPCs), up from the previous year’s figures of 35 SHGs, 52 PACS and 2 FPOs/FPCs. This expanded network is expected to help in faster and more efficient procurement. A notable development is the rise in the MSP for paddy, which has been increased to Rs 2,320 per quintal, up from Rs 2,203 in the previous year. This hike aims to provide better financial support to the farmers and encourage them to sell their produce under the MSP framework rather than at distress prices.

With 5.365 MT of paddy has been procured so far in November, the district is optimistic that it will meet and even exceed its target by the end of the season.

With enhanced infrastructure, increased farmer registration and expanded outreach, Malda is poised for a successful paddy procurement season in 2024-25 once the farmers start harvesting crops in full swing. Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “As per the directions of Chief Minister, all measures are being taken by the district administration to ensure zero distress sale on the part of farmers.”