Malda: ‘Even 18 years after his demise, ‘Barkatda’ remains relevant in polls’

Malda: Late ABA Ghanikhan Chowdhury was the main reason behind Malda being a Congress bastion in the past. Chowdhury passed away about 18 years ago in 2006 but still the name of this political icon is taken with respect owing to his relevance in the political arena even today.



There was a time when Congress candidates could win any poll from Malda just by taking his name. Till date, whenever an election creeps in, debates still rage on Ghanikhan Chowdhury’s role as a Railway minister. This general election is also no different as it goes about, still testing the waters for Late Chowdhury. Abu Barkat Ataur Ghanikhan Chowdhury, popularly called as ‘Barkatda’, won the undivided Malda Lok Sabha constituency for the first time in 1980 and became a Union minister. Since then, he remained undefeated as an MP from Malda for eight consecutive terms. After his death in 2006, his brother Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury was elected MP for four consecutive times in undivided Malda and later from South Malda.

Late Chowdhury, during his tenure as the Union Coal minister and Railway minister, did many developmental works in the district and provided employment opportunities to many. The people of Malda have not yet forgotten him. Kunal Kanti Chowdhury, secretary of State Youth Congress, said: “Barkat did not only work for Malda but for the whole state of Bengal. He even contributed to the launch of Kolkata Metro Rail. Today, his brother is carrying his batton.

People of Malda still vote in his name. Our candidate Isha Khan Chowdhury of North Malda and Mustaq Alam of South Malda seats will win with huge votes in the name of ‘Barkatda’.” Narendranath Tiwari, president of Trinamool Congress of English Bazar, said: “The name of ABA Ghanikhan Chowdhury of Malda will always be there because it is true that he has done many developmental works. However, after Barkatda, people now trust our leader Mamata Banerjee. If anyone can develop Bengal after him, then it is Mamata Banerjee, if anyone can develop a strong faith in the people of Malda, it is Mamata Banerjee. So, the people of Malda will ensure victory of TMC candidates in both the seats and Congress will get wiped out from Bengal owing to its alliance with the Left Front.”

Ujjwal Dutta, North Malda BJP president, said: “It is true about Ghani Khan but there is a lot of difference between that time and present. Now if the state and India have developed, then it is for our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new generation of Congress neither respects Barkatda nor his activities. If the Congress wants votes in the name of Ghanikhan, it will not happen and their expectations are futile.”