Malda: Eve-teasing sparks violent clashes; several cops injured

Malda: Tension gripped Datian village under Sultannagar Gram Panchayat in Harishchandrapur on Monday afternoon when an eve-teasing incident spiraled into violent clashes between villagers and police, leaving several officers injured.

According to police sources, locals had detained a youth on suspicion that he had made an indecent proposal to a village girl. The villagers convened a traditional ‘Salishi Sabha’ (kangaroo court) to punish the youth. On receiving information, Harishchandrapur police rushed to the spot to rescue the accused and advised villagers to lodge a formal complaint instead.

However, the situation took a violent turn when the locals obstructed the police van on the newly-constructed NH-31, attempting to snatch the youth back for the Kangaroo Court trial. Armed with sticks and bamboo poles, a mob attacked the officers.

Two sub-inspectors sustained injuries along with Harishchandrapur IC Manojit Sarkar and several civic volunteers, including women. The injured were later given primary treatment at a

local hospital.

A video of villagers assaulting the police has gone viral on social media, though its authenticity is yet to be officially verified.

Sarkar said: “We had information that a girl was harassed by a local youth and that the villagers had convened a Salishi. We went there to stop it and to rescue the accused. Instead of cooperating, some villagers turned violent and attacked our officers with sticks.

A few of our personnel have been injured, but we successfully rescued the accused youth.”

Later, SDPO Chanchal, Somnath Saha, reached the area with reinforcements. “The police went to rescue the detained youth when a section of villagers launched an unprovoked attack. Five persons have been arrested and raids are continuing to nab the others identified from video footage. A specific case has been started under relevant sections,” the SDPO said.

At present, the situation is under control with a police picket set up in the village to prevent further flare-ups.