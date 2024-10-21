Malda: English Bazar Municipality unveils suction jetting machine

Malda: In a significant step towards maintaining urban hygiene, the English Bazar Municipality (EBM) has unveiled a state-of-the-art suction jetting machine aimed at cleaning the city’s drains more effectively.

The machine was put to the test on Monday afternoon near the swimming pool area, showcasing its capabilities in tackling waste in hard-to-reach locations.

Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, Chairman of EBM, led the demonstration, accompanied by Councillor Uday Chowdhury and other municipal officials.

“Keeping our city clean is a top priority and this machine will help us bring a revolution in the field of sewerage system maintenance. We shall be buying more such machines,” stated the Chairman of the civic body.

The municipality invested around Rs 30 lakh in this advanced equipment, reflecting its commitment to improving sanitation and public health in the EBM area.

Councillor Chowdhury said: “The machine is bought from Jaipur, the lowest bidder in JM Portal.

The suction will clear up the sludge and the stiff sludge underneath will be liquefied by the powerful jet for further suctioning. The machine has a capacity of 6,000 litres to clean up high drains adjacent to main roads.”