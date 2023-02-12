Malda: English Bazar Municipality to spend Rs 3 cr for cleanliness drive

malda: The English Bazar Municipality has decided to spend Rs 3 crore to clean up the area under its jurisdiction in the Malda district.



The civic body has registered for the government e-Marketplace portal and placed orders for the required materials for the cleanliness drive.

There were some funds under the conservancy head and a fresh allotment has been made under the 15th finance allotment which is aimed at enhancing the services to the residents of the area.

According to sources, the English Bazar Municipality (EBM) authorities have placed orders for mobile toilets, dumpers and solid waste management equipment.

The English Bazar Municipality (EBM) has also distributed aprons to the scavengers working under the civic body so that they can be easily recognised as cleanliness workers. The EBM has also earmarked Mahadipur area under the English Bazaar police station where the solid waste management plant will come up.

It has been learnt from EBM sources that it was necessary to register under GeM to use the conservancy funds to purchase the required equipment.

The chairman of the civic body and former minister of the state Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury said: “Around three crore rupees will be spent on purchasing mobile toilets, road rollers, cesspools under the funds of 15th finance allotment for public hygiene. Our board is dedicated to service of the public. We will build a solid waste management plant in Mahadipur soon.”

There are 25 wards under the English Bazar Municipality. There is no dumping ground in the Municipality area.

Garbage gets stacked in the wards and has emerged as an eyesore.

With this drive a dumping ground will come up at Mahadipur with a proper Solid Waste Management plant.

A Detail Project Report is being prepared for this, according to the sources.