Malda: English Bazar Municipality to renovate public ponds at Rs 2 cr cost

Malda: The English Bazar Municipality (EBM) has announced a major initiative to restore and beautify the government-owned water bodies under its area, with the first phase set to begin ahead of Durga Puja. The project will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore and is aimed at curbing pollution, improving cleanliness and enhancing the EBM area’s ecological balance.

Chairman of EBM, Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, said the move is essential both for the environment and for public benefit.

“We are not only cleaning and desilting the ponds but also focusing on their beautification. Proper lighting, landscaping, and surroundings will make these places more attractive and useful. At the same time, groundwater will be recharged and pollution levels will come down,” he explained.

In the first phase, two ponds have been selected. The Government Colony pond in Ward 4 will be renovated at a cost of Rs 67 lakh, while the Railway pond at Jhaljhalia in Ward 26 will undergo extensive restoration with a budget of Rs 1.30 crore. Work will include dredging, cleaning, setting up of lighting and landscaping around the ponds to ensure both utility and aesthetic appeal. The chairman stressed the long-term benefits.

“These water bodies have been neglected for years, leading to siltation and waste dumping. Once restored, they will serve as clean, sustainable resources for the community. We expect the entire municipal area to benefit,” Choudhury added.

The municipality has been focusing heavily on sanitation and pollution control in recent months. Notably, EBM has recently been awarded the Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF Plus) certificate under the Government of India’s Swachh Bharat Mission. Officials believe the pond renovation initiative is a natural extension of this recognition, reinforcing the EBM’s commitment to sustainable urban management.

The civic area is home to nearly 2.75 lakh residents across 29 wards, with another 2 lakh people visiting daily for work and essential services. With rising population density, the demand for green and clean public spaces has increased sharply. The municipality considers the revival of ponds as crucial for balancing urban growth with environmental responsibility.

Looking ahead, more ponds are slated for renovation under subsequent phases. These include the public pond situated at the border of Wards 3 and 6 and the pond near Malda College.

“Our aim is to restore these vital resources step by step. Clean and well-maintained ponds will not only improve the English Bazar’s image but also create healthier surroundings for everyone,” Choudhury concluded.