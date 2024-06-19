Malda: English Bazar Municipality to implement taxes on garbage collection

Malda: Owing to certain conditions of the 15th Finance Commission, the English Bazar Municipality (EBM) is going to implement taxes on collection of the garbage from domestic and commercial buildings. The decision was finalised in the meeting of the Board of Councilors (BOC).



It has primarily been decided that a levy of Rs 1 for domestic households, Rs 5 for commercial buildings and Rs 25 for hotel and restaurants will be charged henceforth on collection of garbage and waste.

The authorities of the civic body have claimed that though the tax is being implemented under compulsion, the structure of the tax will not bother the residents much. Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of EBM, said: “We don’t want the residents to be burdened with various taxes but if there is compulsion one cannot have many options.

It has been said in the 15th Finance Commission to levy additional taxes else the funds will not be allotted.

We have discussed it thoroughly in the BOC and framed the structure of the charges considering the capacity of the concerned. Funds are necessary for various developmental projects.”

The decision also has raised dissatisfaction among some residents and merchants.

Some merchants claimed it to discuss further with the traders before implementing it. A few residents also said that there is also tax for water supply and the process of review of taxes for buildings is going to start which ultimately results in a hike of the present structure of taxes.

Diganta Saha, a resident of Ward 15 of the EBM, said: “The taxes are now many in number. Again another tax in the name of collecting garbage is going to be imposed by the EBM which is going to overburden the residents.”