Malda: English Bazar Municipality starts night cleaning

Malda: The English Bazar Municipality has started its cleaning services at night from Thursday.

The chairman and other councillors took part in the inaugural session of this practice and miking has also been done for the awareness of the municipal residents. An ‘Arati’ of Mahananda river has also been done to give a message to the people to keep the river free of pollution.

With two dedicated vehicles and scavengers, Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of EBM, started the initiative himself.

He asked the residents living by the river to keep the river clean by using community toilets installed along the banks by the civic body.

Choudhury said: “We are requesting people to keep the EBM area along with the river clean.

If the requests evoke no response we will penalise them as per the law.

Mahananda ‘Arati’ is done to give a message that the rivers are sacred to our lives and we should keep them clean.”