Malda election cell showcases dummy polling stn in book fair

Malda: In a first in the state, the Malda election cell has showcased a dummy polling station for young voters’ awareness and enthuse others to cast their votes in the book fair being held at the Malda College Ground from January 8 to 15.



The model polling station is equipped with 2 electronic voting machines (EVM) and 2 attached voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) to give the electors, especially the youths, a first-hand experience of the exact voting procedure they will face during the upcoming elections.

The initiative is a part of the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate and District Election Officer, inaugurated the model polling station on Monday evening in presence of other concerned officials and started the campaign by casting a vote. Further, there are polling officials in this model booth, including presiding officer, 1st, 2nd and 3rd polling officers to display their respective areas of responsibility.

Nitin Singhania said: “The idea is to make the voters aware, especially the new and prospective ones. Once they get used to the process of casting their votes, they will not hesitate in the actual moment. The model station is also aimed to enthuse the electors to come to the booth to exercise their democratic power to cast votes.”

According to the department, plans are afoot to set up this booth in every fair organised by the government henceforth.