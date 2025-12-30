Malda: Elderly, disabled voters, face harassment at SIR hearing

Malda: Allegations of harassment and apathy surfaced at the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing in Malda after visuals emerged showing elderly and physically challenged voters being compelled to appear in person at the district hearing centre.

The incident, reported from the Malda Zilla School in English Bazar hearing centre, has triggered sharp criticism from residents and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Among those summoned was nearly 90-year-old Jharna Das, a long-time voter and resident of Manaskamanapally, along with her daughter Anjana Das, who is suffering from paralysis. Despite their advanced age and serious health conditions, both were asked to attend the hearing physically. Their family alleged that requests for a home hearing were ignored.

Khokon Das, son of Jharna Das, expressed anguish over the ordeal. “My mother will turn 90 in a few days. She has been voting for decades. Even after informing officials about her age and health condition, she was not exempted. We were forced to bring her to the hearing centre instead of officials visiting our home,” he said.

Anjana Das, who struggles with paralysis-related complications, echoed the distress. “It was extremely difficult for me to stand and wait for hours. There should have been special arrangements for people like us,” she said.

Scenes at the hearing centre further raised questions about preparedness. Women were seen standing for long periods with infants in their arms, while several elderly voters waited in the biting cold, complaining of delays and lack of basic facilities. Many alleged mismanagement in the hearing process. The issue drew a strong reaction from the ruling party. TMC Malda district vice-president Shubhamoy Basu said: “This is inhuman. Forcing elderly and disabled voters to appear physically despite clear provisions for home hearings, is unacceptable. We demand immediate corrective measures and accountability.”

As criticism mounts, citizens are questioning why vulnerable voters were denied doorstep hearings, underscoring concerns over the conduct of the SIR process in the district.