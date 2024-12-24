Malda Education dept to issue photo IDs for primary teachers

Malda: To alleviate the harassment faced by primary school teachers near the India-Bangladesh border, the Malda District Education Department has announced plans to issue photo identity cards.

The initiative comes in response to numerous complaints from teachers who are often mistaken as “suspects” during intensified security checks by the Border Security Force (BSF).

One of the district education officials said: “The heightened surveillance stems from fears of cross-border infiltration by militants. Security personnel conduct rigorous questioning and searches, leading to long detentions of residents in border areas.

Among the worst affected are primary school teachers, many of whom travel daily through these zones. Reports indicate that some teachers have even been accused of being militants, causing distress and anxiety among the teaching community.”

To address this issue, the Malda District Primary Education Department has decided to issue official photo identity cards to all primary teachers. District School Council Chairperson Basanti Barman has issued a circular to the district’s 31 school circles, instructing teachers to submit passport-sized photographs along with necessary documents by December 30. The aim is to ensure that teachers can travel without fear of harassment.

Malda’s border areas, including Habibpur, Bamangola, English Bazar, Old Malda, Kaliachak, and Baishnabnagar, house several hundred primary schools. With many teachers required to travel across these regions, the initiative is expected to provide them with a sense of security and recognition.

The education department has assured that the process will be expedited. Teachers have welcomed the decision, hoping it will safeguard them from undue scrutiny and enable them to focus on their responsibilities without fear.