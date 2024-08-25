Malda Education dept launches ‘Duare Siksha Daptar’

Malda: In a significant move to streamline communication and resolve issues related to schools, teachers and non-teaching staff, the Malda Education department has inaugurated “Duare Siksha Daptar” (Education department at the doorstep) initiative. This programme, launched to facilitate direct interactions between educational officials and local educators, aims to address a range of professional concerns and operational challenges faced by schools within the district.



From August 24 to September 12, the District Inspector of Schools (DI), Secondary, along with other officials, will be visiting all 15 blocks of Malda. These visits are intended to offer a platform where teachers and school staff can discuss issues such as classroom management, student behaviour, curriculum implementation, assessment methods and stress management among others. The initiative seeks to foster collaborative problem-solving and enhance support for the educational community.

The inaugural meeting was held at Shyam Sukhi Balika Shiksha Niketan in Gazole with representatives from the Bamangola Block. Banibrata Das, DI Secondary, emphasised that the programme’s core objective is to provide a forum for teachers to voice their concerns directly and to explore feasible solutions with the help of district officials.

Das stated: “We aim to visit each block to understand the issues teachers and schools are facing. Our team will discuss these concerns in detail and take necessary steps to resolve them. We have already seen enthusiastic participation from around 80 teachers from Gazole and Bamangola blocks at our inaugural meeting.”

Jaynendra Pathak, president of the West Bengal Trinamool Secondary Teachers Association of Malda, praised the initiative.

He noted that previously mainly headmasters could approach the DI, but this new approach allows teachers directly accessing the DI. Pathak believes that this direct interaction will help the DI understand the challenges faced by teachers, particularly given the distances that many have to travel.