Malda: ‘Duare Prashasan’ kicks off to resolve issues of rural mass

malda: In an attempt to solve the problems of the rural population at the macro-level, the Malda district administration kicked off “Duare Prashasan”(Administration at the doorstep) programme at Jagdalla village under Bamangola block here on Saturday.



The initiative which has been taken up under the directives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee aims to bring all the departments of the administration in a village to hear their grievances and solve them.

“As directed by the Chief Minister, we take the initiative of reaching out to the people in remote areas. The programme started from Saturday in the district and will be done phase wise in all the blocks. The next camp will be held at Gazole block on March 10. Moreover, whenever we have a video conference with the Chief Secretary, he listens to the needs of the villages for policy making,” said Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate, Malda.

A large number of people turned up with their problems and demands, ranging from their individual benefits like Lakshmir Bhandar and pension schemes. And common problems such as demands of lights, bridges and Irrigation were placed for solutions before the administrative officials. The district magistrate heard the problems of the villagers and referred the cases to the concerned departments on the spot for solutions.

The district magistrate stated that a task force has been constituted for looking into agriculture. It consists of representatives from the agri-tech, agri-mechanical departments along with other officials.

An urge to work for the masses will develop among the officials through such camps organised in regular intervals in the district. According to the officials, one or two such meetings will be organised every week in different blocks.