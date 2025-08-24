Malda: Drunk man held for pouring hot oil on papad seller

Malda: A shocking incident at a fair in Palpara Jamtala, ward no. 7 of Old Malda Municipality, left a Papad seller severely injured after a drunk man allegedly poured boiling oil on him following an argument.

Police and locals said Sudhir Das, a resident of Netaji Pally, was selling Papad on Friday evening at the fair when Khagen Mondal, reportedly intoxicated, approached his stall. Mondal allegedly became furious when his demand for Papad was delayed. In a sudden outburst, he lifted the hot wok and poured the oil over Das.

The vendor suffered serious burns and collapsed in pain. Bystanders rushed to his aid and admitted him to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where doctors described his condition as “critical but stable.”

Acting on a complaint filed by Das’s family, police arrested Mondal. The accused was taken into custody and the police are investigating the matter.

Residents expressed anger over the incident. “It is inhuman to attack someone over such a trivial issue. My husband works hard to feed us. We demand justice,” stated Mala Das, wife of the wounded.