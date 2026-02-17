Malda: ‘Drug traffickers’ attack cops during raid in Manikchak; ASI, two others injured

Malda: Tension gripped Fakirtola in Nurpur under Manikchak Police Station on Monday afternoon after alleged drug traffickers reportedly attacked a police team during a raid. An Assistant Sub-Inspector and two civic volunteers were injured in the incident.



According to sources, acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid around 12 pm at a mango orchard in Fakirtola, where suspected drug peddlers had reportedly assembled for a secret meeting. When officers attempted to apprehend them, the accused allegedly turned violent and assaulted the team. ASI Piyush Mondal and two civic volunteers sustained injuries in the attack.

Additional forces led by IC Suryadipta Bhattacharya rushed to the spot following the incident. The accused fled the area, prompting a search operation. Police later seized eight motorcycles allegedly left behind by the fleeing suspects.

Local resident Sheikh Abul Akhtar expressed concern over the growing drug menace.

“For a long time, the illegal drug trade has been ruining our youth. Addiction and gambling have increased in the area. We want strict police action so that our locality becomes safe again,” he said. Police have launched an investigation and are trying to identify and arrest those involved.