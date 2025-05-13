Malda drug bust: 4, including 2 police personnel, arrested

Malda: In a significant drug bust by English Bazar Police, four individuals, including two police personnel, were arrested in connection with narcotics possession and extortion. Acting on a tip-off received on May 11, the police from Milki Outpost launched an operation following reports of a brown sugar deal and an extortion attempt in the Hapiztola area.

Mohammad Mostafa and Abdul Mannan were allegedly intercepted while travelling from Kaliachak to Harishchandrapur carrying brown sugar. They were unlawfully detained by National Volunteer Force (NVF) Mohammad Safikul and ASI Mohammad Safikul Islam, both posted in Manikchak Police Station, at Dharampur and taken to Balutola Police Camp. The accused police personnel reportedly demanded Rs 4.5 lakh for their release. Abdul Rashid, a relative of the detained, paid Rs 2.88 lakh, which was later recovered from a house at Habiruddinpara.

A total of 405 grams of suspected brown sugar, concealed in four packets, were recovered from vacant land near the accused’s residence following a search operation involving civilian witnesses and video documentation. The contraband was confirmed through field testing kits.

The police lodged the formal complaint, leading to the arrest of the four accused — Mostafa, Abdul Mannan, NVF Safikul and ASI Safikul Islam — who have been booked under multiple sections of the NDPS Act.

The entire operation was conducted under proper legal authorisation and the accused were produced in court.

Sudipta Ganguly, lawyer of the accused persons, said: “Monday being a holiday the accused have been sent to judicial custody by the magistrate.”