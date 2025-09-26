Malda district ranks second in state in APAS camp footfall

Malda: The Amader Para Amader Samadhan (APAS) programme has registered a significant success in Malda, with the district recording the state’s second-highest average footfall per camp. Official data revealed that Malda has so far registered a total footfall of 11,44,211, with an average of 1,260 citizens attending each camp, placing the district among the top performers as of September 24.

Out of 1,216 scheduled camps, 908 have been held so far, covering 2,343 polling stations. A total of 28,877 schemes have been uploaded to the state APAS portal, with 7,677 already approved by the district authority. The cumulative estimate of the approved schemes stands at Rs 97.85 crore, while the state government has sanctioned Rs 38.02 crore up to September 19. During a camp at Maheshmati D.N. Saha Vidyabhawan, Ward No. 18, the District Magistrate (DM) personally interacted with residents from Polling Booth Nos. 151 and 152. In a rare gesture, the DM sat on the ground alongside locals and listened to their concerns.

Citizens raised issues such as the need for better street lighting, covering of open drains to reduce mosquito breeding and foul odour, and a stronger solid waste management system for overall cleanliness. The DM assured residents that their grievances would be promptly acted upon by the concerned authorities.

Speaking about the achievement, DM Nitin Singhania said: “Malda securing the second position in the state in terms of average footfall per camp is a matter of great pride.

It clearly shows that people trust the APAS initiative as a platform where their voices are heard. Our effort will remain to ensure every grievance finds a solution and every scheme reaches those who need it.” With 586 camps completed in Sadar subdivision and 322 in Chanchal, officials are confident of sustaining the momentum in the coming weeks.

The APAS programme, they say, is steadily evolving into a vital bridge between citizens and governance.