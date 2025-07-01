Malda district admin launches book to boost tourism

Malda: In a move to boost tourism, the Malda district administration has launched a comprehensive guidebook titled “Malda Travel & Discovery”, showcasing the region’s rich heritage and historical landmarks. This initiative, developed in collaboration with the Bengal Tourism department, reflects the administration’s proactive approach in making Malda more tourist-friendly and accessible.

The book provides detailed information on major historical sites, such as the Adina Mosque, Firoz Minar, Baro Sona Mosque of ancient Gour and Jagjivanpur’s Buddhist monastery ruins. It also includes practical details like transport options, fares and accommodation—ensuring visitors can plan their trips efficiently.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania emphasised the importance of the project: “Malda has immense historical significance. This book will help tourists explore the district meaningfully and safely.”

Over one lakh copies of the book have been printed and are being distributed free-of-cost to hotels, restaurants and transport operators. Hotel staff have received special training to assist tourists and the book is now available in rooms across several hotels.

Krishnendu Majumdar, Secretary of the Malda Hotel Owners’ Association, lauded the initiative: “The administration’s effort is timely and well-planned. Tourists now have a reliable source of information at their fingertips.”

Involving local drivers and hospitality providers ensures grassroots participation in tourism promotion. The guides have been given training and the initiative of installing home stays has also been taken by district administration.