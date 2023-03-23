Malda dist to recruit 29 rural librarians by July

MALDA: Malda district is going to recruit 29 rural librarians before this July. The necessary directives have reached the office of the District Magistrate.



The recruitment to the permanent posts will be done as per the directions sent by the department.

A seven-member recruitment committee having the District Magistrate as the chairperson and district library officer (DLO) as convener will be set up. The notification for the same will be issued before April 3, and the appointment to the posts will be done by July this year. Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: "The letter from the concerned department has come to initiate the recruitment of 29 rural librarians. All the guidelines are given and the notification will be issued before April 3." The applicants will have to go through a written test and after qualifying, they will have to appear for an interview. A computer test will also be conducted for the candidates.

The candidates will be judged on 100 marks. The breakup will be 20 marks for an academic score, 50 for a written test, 15 for the interview, 5 for previous experience and 10 for the computer test.

The applications will have to be filled up online on the website of the District Administration through a dedicated portal. Names of eligible candidates will also be sought from the employment exchange.

For job seekers, the minimum qualification will be Higher Secondary pass and a certificate or diploma in library science. The entire process will be conducted by government officials and by July the employment process will be completed.