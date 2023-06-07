Malda dist sports council to take steps to revive lesser-popular games

Malda district sports council is going to take steps to revive games like Kabaddi, basketball, hockey and archery which have become less popular among the sports -lovers of the district.

Dedicated camps in presence of reputed coaches from Kolkata will be organised in different places to attract youngsters to these games.

Further, fields available to organize such sports and games at the block level are going to be mapped by the council for comprehensively planned development of these games along with others like cricket, football and Kho-kho. In a meeting of the council in this regard at the Collectorate building on Monday afternoon three committees at the block, subdivision and district level have been constituted.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda and president of the council, said: “We are going to hold camps for these games to promote them among youngsters of our districts.”

“The grounds available for organising camps and tournaments at the block level are also going to be earmarked,” he added.

Further, separate academy for basketball, archery, hockey, football, volleyball, kabaddi are also to be developed in future by the council.

Reputed coaches in the concerned games will also be appointed in the academies to train the district players to enable them to compete in the state and national level.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, president of District Sports Association (DSA) and a member of the council, said: “We have people from our district in the state-level committees of different sports like cricket and football. Now, we are to bring good trainers to Malda for our players of the district. Separate academy for some games will be very much helpful to bring forth unpolished talents budding in

our district.”