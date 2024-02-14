Malda dist police to hold 2nd edition of Gour Malda Marathon on February 25

The Malda district police is going to organise the 2nd edition of Gour Malda Marathon with a call to save the Mahananda River. The event will be held on February 25 under the initiative putting up the slogan — ‘Run for River’. The objective is to rehabilitate the Mahananda River that flows through Malda.

A Press conference in this regard was organised in the meeting room of a lodge adjacent to the police club in English Bazar on Tuesday evening. The Gour Malda Marathon logo, medal, jersey and QR code to participate in the event were inaugurated in the programme.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “The district police will organise a marathon on February 25 with the slogan ‘Run for River’. The race will be organised in three categories centered on the Mahananda River. Last year’s marathon was a grand success for the district police. Marathon races will be organised in 3 categories of 21, 10 and 5 kilometers. The initiative to restore the river will be the object of the marathon run.”

Further, the police, participants, sponsors and others will also take part in a drive to clean the banks of Mahananda after the event is over. The marathon will also highlight the historic district of Malda. This time the focus will be on English Bazar. The last time it was held was in Gour, 10 kms away from district headquarters.

Yadav added that the race will include the flyover of English Bazar Municipality area from where a wide view of the town is visible. It will also highlight Foara More, the centre of the municipal area. A promo for the event consisting of a video has also been released.

“The heritage, culture of the district, if highlighted globally, may attract many. The silk, mango, and places of historical interests, including Gour, Adina, Jagjivanpur will entice the tourists to visit the district. The socio-economic conditions of the area may face a hike,” Yadav said.