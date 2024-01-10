Malda: Dist Industrial Center comes to aid of new jaggery makers

The District Industrial Centre (DIC) under the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises department has come to the aid of making new jaggery, known as Nolen Gur, from date palm trees in Malda. Cooperatives have been formed with the jaggery makers and the DIC has sent a requisition of funds to the Ministry for financial help of these people.

Each one of them will get Rs 14,000 and utensils needed for their work. Further, they will also be given some machines to earn livelihood in other seasons.

Manabendra Mandal, General Manager of DIC, said: “Once we get the funds, each one will have their financial help with the utensils, including trays, spatula, handi they demanded. We have asked for a fund of almost Rs 9 lakh from the Ministry. We shall also give the cooperatives the machines to make sweets used in pujas for working during the rest of the year.”

The four blocks of Barind Tract namely Habibpur, Bamangola, Gazole and Old Malda with a part of Chanchal have many date palm trees. The new jaggery made in the winter has a market of its own.

Though the quality of jaggery produced in Malda will be lacking the highest quality of that produced in Bankura, Purulia, the demand for Malda jaggery is also gradually going up.

Samanta Layek, deputy director of district Horticulture department, said: “The blocks of Barind Tract have a potential for date production. The low water level in these areas goes in favour of this.”

Bablu Sarkar, a jaggery maker of Durgapur in Old Malda, said: “We make jaggery in this season and work in agricultural fields for the rest of the year. An increased number of traders are coming to us for pure jaggery. A little government help can do wonders for us.”