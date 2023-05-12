Malda dist gets Rs 73 lakh to better learning experience

malda: A total of 1876 primary schools in Malda will receive Rs 3,900 each to improve the learning experience for their students. The district has received around Rs 73 lakh for this purpose.



The state government has allocated additional funds for the nutrition of students studying in the primary schools. For students entering pre-primary in 2023, additional funds have been allocated to provide a better learning experience.

For this around Rs 18 crore 88 lakh have been allocated for 48 thousand 417 pre-primary schools of the state.The fund will be used to buy teaching-learning materials (TLM) for the pre-primary students admitted to the schools this year. The fund will be credited to the bank account of each school very soon.“This is a very positive step taken by the government. This money has been provided for the first entrants in the education arena to buy specific TLM for a joyful learning experience. This will benefit pre-primary students in their studies,” said Soumya Ghosh, district project officer.

For the first 4 months after the school opened in 2023, the department of Education allocated extra money for mid-day meals for students. Rs 320 was paid to each student per student for 16 weeks from the mid-day meal section. Using this money, the primary schools in the state provided chicken, sweets, two eggs, and fruits to the students once a week for the last four months. However, the project ended in the month of April.

Before the school opens after the summer vacation, Rs 3,900 will be deposited into each school’s account. The teachers will use this money to buy the things listed by the government for the pre-primary students. The project will be launched under the management of the Samagra

Sikkha Mission (SSM).

Anjan Mishra, district coordinator of SSM, said: “Thinking about the students of 48 thousand 417 pre-primary schools, the state has allocated around Rs 18 crore 88 lakh. Malda has received around Rs 73 lakh from the total allocation. This fund can only be used for the purchase of teaching-learning materials this year. Teachers can purchase various materials used for teaching as per their wish to engage the students with fun activities while learning new things. This initiative will push the students to attend the school regularly.”