Malda dist administration pushes to market ‘aamsatwa’ as a brand

MALDA: ‘Aamsatwa’ or ‘aampapar’ made in Malda is now being exported to foreign markets at about Rs 2,000 per kilo, claimed traders.



The Malda district administration has taken initiatives in collaboration with the state government to market ‘aamsatwa’ better across India and international markets.

The District Industrial Corporations have taken the initiative to market the mango product.

Ujjal Saha, president of Malda Mango Merchant Association, said: “Mangoes are already being exported abroad in an unorganised way. Besides that, an initiative is being taken by the government to brand Aamsatwa. The Malda district administration has taken initiatives with the support of the state government to market ‘aamsatwa’ properly. As a result, the mango growers of Malda district will benefit as well as the mango traders who are associated with this profession. Already, Anandamoyee, a self-help group, has got their FSSAI licence and we are trying to market this mango product under a brand.”

Many families of Malda are associated with ‘aamsatwa’ production.

According to manufacturers, Gopalbhog, Himsagar, Langra are three types of mangoes that are incomparable in taste. Fallen ripe mangoes or ripe mangoes after being removed from the tree are soaked in water for about half an hour to make ‘aamsatwa’. Then the mangoes are peeled and crushed to take out the pulp. Then the dense mango pulp is coated one by one and dried in the sun. After seven days of drying, the cuttings of these are sold in the market.