Malda dist admin to take steps to ensure peaceful Eid celebrations

MALDA: The district administration has decided to take several steps for a peaceful celebration of Eid-al Fitar in Malda, specially amid severe heat conditions.



District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Malda met with other stakeholders on Wednesday afternoon in a Eid Festival Coordination Meeting to decide on the steps to be taken.

More coordination meetings will be conducted at the block and police station-levels to ensure smooth law and order condition during the festival.

Medical booths will also be set up by the office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) at places of major gathering.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “We are taking necessary actions for peaceful Eid celebration in the prevailing adverse weather conditions. We talked with all the stakeholders over this to come to a final decision.”

Block administration and municipal authorities will install water booths in coordination with PHE at places of major gathering with adequate facilities for drinking water and other amenities.

An Integrated Control Room is being set up from the evening of April 21 in this regard. This control room will have officials from the police, disaster management team, Health Department, Public Health Engineering (PHE), West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL), Fire Department and Road Transport Office (RTO) for prompt response to any kind of problem. This control room can be accessed on telephone number 03512- 252058.

Awareness will be spread through miking by the district disaster management department in coordination with the District Information and Cultural Office about the do’s and don’ts of beating the heat. Special cleaniliness drives are to be taken up by the blocks and municipalities at places of major gathering.