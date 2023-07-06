Malda: Dist admin forms task force to control soaring prices

MALDA: The district administration has formed a task force to visit the markets of Malda to check the price of commodities. Officials of the district administration held a meeting with the vegetable and fruit traders in the market in this regard on Wednesday. The task force members will regularly monitor the markets to see the retail price of various commodities if they are in balance with the wholesale prices. The selling price of the items will be tallied with their buying prices by the task force members.



The prices of vegetables have skyrocketed with green chillies being sold at Rs 300-320 per kilogram, tomatoes at Rs 180, brinjal at Rs 70, gourd at Rs 40 per piece, ginger at Rs 300 and garlic at Rs 200 and more.

Additional director of the Agri-marketing department, Mita Saha, said: “A task force of 10 members has been constituted to keep eyes on wholesale and retail market prices. Market visits have started from Thursday.”

In such a situation, Ujjwal Saha, president of the Exporters Association, requested fruit traders to stop black marketing. “I have requested all the wholesalers and retailers to keep and issue their purchase bills, to show the members of the task force providing proof of the imported or purchased prices. Retail traders and consumers are happy over the district administration’s decision,” said Saha.