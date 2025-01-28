Malda dist achieves 70% of its target for paddy procurement

Malda: In a major achievement, the district’s Food department has announced that the department has already secured 70 per cent of its target for paddy procurement, paving the way for self-sufficiency in rice production. It will meet the entire rice ration requirement using locally procured paddy, eliminating the need for imports from other districts.

Shashwata Sundar Das, district food officer, highlighted that this year’s procurement rate has been notably higher than the previous year. Last year, lower procurement rates forced the department to rely on external sources. “This year, the paddy procurement rate is much better. With the current pace, we are confident that the entire demand for rice among our 53 lakh ration cardholders will be met from local production,” stated Das.

The district set a target of 3,60,000 metric tons of paddy for the Kharif season and so far, 2,70,000 metric tons have been successfully procured, resulting in 55,000 metric tons of rice.

This progress accounts for 76 per cent of the procurement goal, with officials optimistic about completing the remaining procurement in the coming weeks.

The process has been streamlined through 35 centralised purchase centres and 81 local societies, ensuring widespread participation in the procurement efforts. This year’s success in securing a larger portion of paddy has significantly changed the situation, ensuring a reliable supply of rice for rationing without the need to source from other districts. As procurement activities continue, the district is not only on track to meet local needs but may also have the opportunity to export surplus rice to other regions.

This marks a proud moment for the district’s agricultural efforts and signals a move toward greater self-reliance, reducing dependency on external supplies.