Malda: Dispute over saffron-coloured Panchayat building sparks political row

Malda: A fresh political controversy has erupted in the Harishchandrapur-I Block after the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the Congress-led alliance of painting parts of a Panchayat office in saffron instead of the state-mandated blue-and-white. The incident, reported from the Vingol Gram Panchayat, has triggered sharp exchanges between rival parties, each alleging politicisation of an administrative matter.

According to TMC leaders, several interior walls of the Vingol Gram Panchayat building were recently coated with what appeared to be saffron paint. This, they argue, violates state government guidelines that mandate blue and white as the official colours for government buildings.

“The state has clearly instructed that government buildings must be painted in blue and white. But the Panchayat authorities have deliberately used saffron to please the BJP,” said Sumi Khatun of TMC, the leader of Opposition in the Panchayat. “We strongly protest this blatant colour politics. If the colour is not changed immediately, we will launch a larger movement. A formal complaint has already been lodged with the block administration.”

However, the Panchayat’s ruling alliance—comprising Congress, CPI(M) and BJP—has dismissed the allegations. Panchayat Pradhan Barsha Basak of the Congress claimed the controversy was unnecessary and politically motivated. “Baseless allegations are being made. The outside walls are already painted blue and white. The interior shade was not intended to resemble saffron. We had chosen a different colour, but during mixing, it turned out to be similar. No one is trying to appease any party,” she said. “Moreover, TMC members were invited to the meeting where the colours were to be finalised, but they did not attend.”

The BJP, too, rejected TMC’s claims. Rupesh Agarwal, district BJP general secretary commented: “Where is it written that saffron belongs only to the BJP? Saffron symbolises sacrifice. TMC leaders who cannot understand sacrifice get scared the moment they see saffron. They are making noise over a non-issue.”

Block Development Officer (BDO) Soumen Mondal confirmed that a verbal complaint had reached him.

“As far as I know, the exterior walls are blue and white. I have received a verbal complaint, and the matter will be examined,” he said.