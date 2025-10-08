MALDA: Dengue cases surge amid festive season; admin on high alert

MALDA: Even as the festive spirit grips Malda, a fresh surge in dengue cases has set off alarm bells across the district. According to the district Health department, as many as 49 new cases of dengue have been reported in the past week from 15 blocks and two municipal areas, prompting the administration to tighten preventive measures.

District Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Sudipta Bhadhuri said that although the situation is “under control,” the risk remains high as monsoon rains continue. “This time of the year usually sees a rise in dengue cases. Special surveillance teams are working in every block, and the situation is being closely monitored,” Bhadhuri stated.

Official data reveals that 720 dengue cases have been reported in Malda so far this year, with 49 new infections recorded in the past week alone. Among them, two patients are from English Bazar Municipality—one from Andharupara (Ward 16) and another from 1 No. Government Colony (Ward 6). The rural areas of English Bazar block have reported 12 cases. With this, Malda ranks fifth in the state in terms of dengue prevalence.

The English Bazar Municipality has intensified preventive measures. Chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury acknowledged the recent spike but assured that the civic body is acting promptly. “Our health workers are conducting door-to-door surveillance in every ward. A total of 165 health workers are engaged in monitoring and awareness drives. We have emphasised cleaning operations to ensure no stagnant water is left anywhere. Two patients from EBM area are currently under treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital,” he said.

Civic officials claim that regular fogging and spraying of larvicide are being carried out across the municipal area. The municipality is also spreading awareness through posters and community outreach.

Although the situation has not reached the alarming levels of 2019, when dengue had taken a severe turn in the district, the steady rise in cases shows that the virus remains far from contained. Bhadhuri added: “Our teams have been working even during the Puja days. Awareness campaigns were run held at pandals, and anti-larval drives are ongoing. All current patients are stable and receiving treatment.”

Health officials have urged residents to remain vigilant and eliminate mosquito-breeding sites to curb the spread.