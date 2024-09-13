Malda: Decomposed body of man discovered in toilet

MALDA: The decomposed body of 50-year-old Ajoy Mondal was recovered by the police from his Koklamari village home on Thursday morning. Authorities were alerted by local residents, who complained about foul stench emanating from the property. Through a window, they had then spotted Mondal’s



body, hanging.

The police have arrested Sankar Mondal, the younger brother of the deceased, based on a complaint for his alleged involvement in the crime. The two brothers had a long-standing feud over ancestral property, which allegedly Sankar Mondal had grabbed from Ajoy. Ajoy Mondal’s wife, Nandita Mondal, who resides with their daughter at her parental home in Mothabari, voiced her suspicions about her brother-in-law’s involvement in her husband’s death. She stated: “Ajoy had last spoken to his daughter on Saturday, after which he could not be contacted.”

The police have initiated an investigation based on the family’s complaint, with Sankar Mondal currently in custody. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.