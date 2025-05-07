Malda: Deaths of 2 women spark outrage & demands for justice

Malda: Malda district witnessed tragic deaths of two women in different parts of the district that have sparked outrage and call for justice.

In Chanchal, a 23-year-old woman, Dipika Das, died following complications after childbirth, while in Old Malda’s Mondalpara area, a 22-year-old housewife, Gouri Pal, allegedly died after being forced to consume acid by her in-laws.

Dipika Das, a resident of Kaligram Dakshinpara under Chanchal Police Station, underwent a cesarean section at a private nursing home near the Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital. Post-delivery, her health deteriorated, prompting an urgent transfer to PG Hospital in Kolkata. Despite efforts by doctors there, she passed away on Sunday night. Her family, citing statements from the Kolkata doctors, alleged that inadequate medical care during the initial treatment led to her death. On Monday night, enraged family members and locals staged a protest outside the nursing home, placing Dipika’s body at the entrance and demanding accountability. Tensions escalated when protesters tried to confront the attending doctor, who locked himself inside his chamber. The situation intensified as they attempted to break open the locked grill, leading to a tense standoff that lasted nearly an hour. Police from Chanchal station, assisted by RAF personnel, intervened to bring the situation under control. The twin newborns remain under medical supervision, while the nursing home has yet to issue an official statement. The accused doctor, Anirban Roy, said: “There’s no chance of any lack in treatment. I have done everything as per the need of the patient.”

In another shocking case, Gouri Pal, a 22-year-old woman from Mondalpara in Ward 19 of Old Malda Municipality, died after allegedly being forced to consume acid by her in-laws. Originally from Bansihari in Dakshin Dinajpur, Gouri had been married for three years and was the mother of a young daughter.

Her family alleged that she had been subjected to continuous dowry-related harassment, with recent demands escalating to Rs 5 lakh. On Monday night, Gouri was reportedly forced to ingest acid and succumbed to her injuries early Tuesday morning. Her family lodged a complaint at the Malda police station, accusing her husband, Prashanta Pal, and three other in-laws of murder. However, the accused claim she died by suicide due to personal issues. Police have launched an investigation to determine the truth.