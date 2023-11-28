Malda Cyber Crime unit recovers almost Rs 10L in past 30 days

Malda: The Malda Cyber Crime unit has succeeded to recover almost Rs 10 lakh in the past 30 days among an uprising variety of online fraud.



The fraudsters are using a wide variety of ways to cheat people like Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), one time password (OTP) bagging, authentication of credit or debit card, sextortion, cryptocurrency dealing, card swiping, hacking phones by making people installing applications among others.

In a major breakthrough, the unit recovered Rs 3 lakh 99 thousand of a defence personnel hailing from Harishchandrapur and posted in Kashmir. Another Rs 6 lakh of this victim are on the verge of recovery.

Abul Kalam Azad, Cyber Crime expert of the unit, said: “The fraudsters are in hunt of new victims to be defrauded in new ways. AEPS, OTP bagging are now old techniques. Now the victims are asked to install a mobile application in the name of encashment of reward points to get the remote access of the phone for OTP.”

Recently, two complaints were lodged against fraud in cryptocurrency dealing amounting to almost Rs 30 lakh. This sort of cheating is now on rise, according to

the experts.

Dipak Das, Inspector in-charge of the unit, said: “Awareness is the key to stop such crimes and continuous efforts are being made for the same. We held camps at different places and received positive responses.”