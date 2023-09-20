Malda Cyber Crime unit on mission to prevent AEPS scams

The Malda Cyber Crime unit has been successful in the recovery of over Rs 5 lakh, defrauded from various bank accounts in the last 60 days.

In order to prevent biometric fraud using Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), the Malda Cyber Crime unit is now going to sensitise Communication Service Providers (CSP) of banks. These CSPs will be asked to maintain a register of customers and keep the CCTV cameras functional at all times.

The guideline issued by the Cyber Crime unit to make people aware against AEPS fraud using biometrics has to be displayed by the CSPs.

Moreover, it has also been decided that the banks will have to ask for the customer’s consent to enable their AEPS and not make it by default.

In case of transactions using biometrics, it has been decided to start the system of One Time Password (OTP) for a second layer of defense.

The Cyber Crime Police Station of Malda is also engaging in widespread campaigns through social media, schools and banks.

In the upcoming Durga Puja, the mandaps (pandals) will prominently display awareness hoardings. Experts say that the sooner the victims of cyber fraud lodge complaints the greater will be the chances of recovery.

Abul Kalam Azad, Cyber Crime expert, said: “The fraudsters distribute money in various accounts which often are found to be fake, opened using fake IDs. They withdraw the money using an ATM or by other means. We are to stop this before withdrawal and force the accounts to generate a reversal of the money. In order to do so, one must immediately lodge a complaint in case of fraud.”

The CSPs have become a widely used means of transactions using biometrics nowadays, especially in rural areas where people are not aware of such frauds. They cannot even lock their biometrics. Experts also say that the biometrics are getting leaked from ration shops and land registry offices.

Sushanta Haldar, Lead District Manager (LDM) of banks in Malda, said: “Without CCTV camera facility, we don’t provide CSP to anyone. The operators in these CSPs are also asked to take biometrics once per transaction and not multiple times.”

Dipak Kumar Das, Inspector in-charge of Malda Cyber Crime Police Station, said: “Awareness is the main weapon to fight against these fraudsters. We are undertaking multiple procedures to make people aware and are also holding raids to recover the scammed money.”