Malda Cyber Crime Police recovers over Rs 7L in 2 months

Malda: The Malda Cyber Crime Police has recovered more than Rs 7 lakh from the online fraud circle in just 2 months in 2024 and have returned it to the victims.



Last year, the police recovered Rs 13 lakh. This role of the police has been praised not only by the common people or the ruling party, but also by opposition BJP leaders.

People’s awareness regarding online fraud has increased because of the awareness campaign continuously organised by the department.

Many people have been duped by online scams in the past days. In view of the complaint, the police have taken the initiative to return the cheated money after recovery.

Mousumi Mitra, a BJP leader and a resident of Subhashpally, English Bazar, Malda, said: “From September 2023, a total of Rs 38,500 was defrauded from my bank account through online cheating. The police recovered the lost money and made arrangements to return it. We became aware because of the promotion programmes of the district police. I urge the common people to take the help of the police if you are cheated in this way.”

Golam Mortuza, a Trinamool leader close to Tajmul Hossain, minister of State for Textiles, of Harishchandrapur, said: “The fraudsters called my aged father and looted Rs 42,000 from the account. Even though we filed the complaint 15 days after the incident, the cyber crime recovered that money. I applaud this work of the police.”

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “A special team has been formed to fight cyber crime. Also, one technical staff is being kept at each police station. In many cases it is seen that elderly people give out ATM card numbers or bank account numbers to online fraudsters by mistake. Such acts must be prevented so different police stations are conducting various campaigns to eradicate cyber crime.

This campaign also includes school students. People have become more aware than before. If someone has been cheated in any case, take police assistance quickly and complain on the specified number and email id. The district police will take all necessary measures to catch such fraudsters.”