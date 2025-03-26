Malda: Crucial mobile phone data recovered in Trinamool councillor’s murder probe

Malda: In a significant breakthrough in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Dulal alias Babla Sarkar murder case, English Bazar police have recovered another mobile phone linked to the crime. On Monday, CID’s cyber expert extracted crucial data from the device in the presence of a judge and handed it over to investigators.

According to police sources, the phone belonged to Krishna Rajak alias Rohan, a key accused. It was recovered after police took his brother, Amit Rajak, into custody again. Cyber expert Mamata Chakraborty stated: “The phone had a 128 GB storage capacity. We retrieved all stored information, including contacts, call records, messages, photos and videos.

The process took nearly six hours.” The police may now send the extracted data for forensic analysis. This is the second phone recovered in the case. Earlier, on January 11, another device was analysed, providing vital evidence.

Sarkar was murdered on January 2 by four assailants near his house. Police have arrested English Bazar Town TMC president Narendra Nath Tiwari and businessman Swapan Sharma as the alleged masterminds. However, two key suspects — Rohan and Bablu Yadav — remain absconding. Authorities are tracking their movements across Bihar, Jharkhand and other states.

The recovered phone data is expected to be crucial in strengthening the case. Sources indicate that police may submit the chargesheet within the week, incorporating this digital evidence. Investigators remain focused on arresting the absconding suspects and ensuring a thorough probe.