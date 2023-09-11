Malda: ‘Critical Care Block in MMCH soon’

Malda: Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) is going to have a 50-bedded Critical Care Block in its premises shortly. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had declared this on August 9 from Jhargram.



She had also laid the foundation stone for this project virtually from the Jhargram programme.

A sum of Rs 12 crore 6 lakh has been allocated for the project which has received administrative approval and financial sanctions (AAFS). The tender for the building to be constructed has already been floated.

An area of 4250 square metres slated for the three-storied building has been earmarked at MMCH premises in front of the trauma care.

Baibhav Choudhary, additional district magistrate (general) in charge of the health department, said: “The fund for the civil construction has got administrative and financial approval. The tender has been floated for the same. The work order will be issued soon.”

After COVID-19 pandemic, the need for strengthening the health system response and availability of adequate infrastructure was also highlighted.

The top five conditions requiring critical care are acute myocardial infarction (MI) cardio-vascular stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, poisoning, septic shocks.

If these are managed timely at the level of the district hospital itself, it will not only reduce the burden on tertiary care facilities but will also reduce the out of pocket expenditure significantly, feel experts.