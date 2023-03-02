Malda: Cops reunite mentally-challenged man with kin in Bihar

malda: In a humane endeavour, Habibpur Police Station successfully returned a mentally-challenged man to his family in Bihar. This is the fifth incident where the Habibpur Police have successfully reunited such people with their families.



The man, Ukesh Kumar, resident of Bagmara village of Bhagalpur under the Lodipur police station in Bihar was rescued a fortnight ago from Habibpur area after being mobbed by locals on suspicion of being a thief. From then on, the police took care of him.

After the rescue, Ukesh used to claim that his address is Dusad village under the Goradih police station in Bhagalpur but a continuous effort from Subir Karmakar, the Inspector-in-Charge of Habibpur PS, resulted into the proper identification of the person with the help of Bihar police. A search for his home was then initiated.

Finally on Wednesday, the parents of 28-year-old Ukesh visited him at the police station and after producing the required documents of proof, took him home on Thursday.

This is the fifth incident in a short period of time that the Habibpur Police Station has successfully returned mentally-challenged persons to their families.

Police feel that these missing persons board trains and get down at Malda. Then they follow the railway tracks on foot to reach the Bulbulchandi area of Habibpur. This area is on the Indo-Bangladesh border and is heavily guarded, they cannot proceed further and go around this area.