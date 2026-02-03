Malda cops foil dacoity, seize fake currency

Malda: Malda district police scored a major success in two separate operations, arresting a man with fake currency with a face value of Rs 5 lakh and foiling a planned dacoity by apprehending five armed miscreants.

In the first case, police arrested one Mosharaf Hossain from the Chari-Anantapur area under the Kaliachak Police Station area with fake currency notes. The seized notes were all in Rs 500 denominations. According to sources, the accused is a resident of Pardeonapur village, located close to the India-Bangladesh border.

Malda Superintendent of Police Avijit Banerjee said: “Preliminary investigation suggests that the fake currency was brought in from Bangladesh for circulation... The names of two more suspects have surfaced, and raids are underway to nab them.”

In another operation, Harishchandrapur police foiled a major dacoity plot. Acting on specific intelligence, a special raid team led by the police conducted an operation late Sunday night at Kasturia area under Tulsihata Gram Panchayat. Five miscreants were arrested with firearms and sharp weapons.

Police recovered a 7 mm pistol with ammunition, a pipe gun, bullets, torches, an iron cutter, iron rod and a sharp sickle from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Dilsad Raja, Masiur Rahman, Kalu, Ariful Haque and Mohammad Nisar Ahmed.