Malda: Control Room opened to combat heatwave, ‘Kalbaisakhi’

malda: Malda district administration has taken up the initiative to combat heatwave along with possible thunderstorms caused by ‘Kalbaishakhi’ (Nor’wester) that occur during this time of the year. A meeting with all the concerned departments was held in the conference hall of the district Collectorate building, recently. The steps include inspection of ferry-ghats, setting up control rooms, resource mapping, miking of Do’s and Don’ts, installation of water booths, among others.



Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “We have decided to take some measures to combat the situation arising out of the heatwave in Malda. We are now at a time when Kalbaishakhi storms ocuur. So we are also going to take some preparatory steps to avoid any undesired incident.”

The disaster management department with motor vehicles inspectors (Technical) is to check the standard operating procedure in connection with the safety status of the ferry ghats and passenger carrying boats or vessels. An audit report in this regard has to be submitted by the department by 18th of this month.

District Control Room for ‘Kalbaisakhi’ & heatwave has been opened with contact number 03512-252058 and all the Blocks and Municipalities have been directed to open the same. The district administration is going for resource mapping of JCB, other equipment and dry food is being stored immediately. Trimming of weak tree branches will be done after a survey of dead and rotten branches of the trees, especially within the premises of Government institutions. A status review of the Flood Shelters is to be done by the Block administration to ensure basic minimum facilities and keep ready to use for any emergency.

Further miking of Do’s and Don’ts in case of ‘Kalbaisakhi’ and heatwave and signage for Heatwave awareness, at prominent places and important junctions will be done. Community awareness programmes for thunderstorm and heatwave, involving AAPDA MITRA. Volunteering will also be done by the block administration.

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has been instructed to conduct survey of low-lying transformers and to arrange to lift them to safe heights.

Public Health Engineering(PHE) is to arrange for supply of sufficient water pouches and provide water in tankers in consultation with BDOs. The Health Department is also requested to make arrangements for sufficient ORS at Drinking Water Service Camps. Antivenom Serum to be kept ready in sufficient quantity.