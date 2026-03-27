Malda: Congress workers join Trinamool ahead of polls

Malda: In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming elections, several Congress workers and supporters joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a party meeting held at Setu More in Sahapur under Old Malda block on Wednesday afternoon.

The event, which began around 3 PM, also marked the inauguration of a new TMC election office in the area. TMC candidate Lipika Barman Ghosh formally opened the office by cutting the ribbon. Addressing the gathering, she said: “Inspired by the developmental work and vision of the Chief Minister, many Congress workers have decided to join our party.

This reflects people’s growing trust in Trinamool Congress.”

Newly inducted members echoed similar sentiments, stating that their decision was driven by faith in the state government’s development initiatives. One of them said: “We believe the current leadership is working for the progress of the state, and we want to be part of that change.”

However, the Congress leadership downplayed the development. District Congress executive member Mantu Ghosh claimed: “Those who have joined Trinamool were already expelled from the party during previous elections. Their exit will not affect us.”

The incident has intensified political tensions in the region, with both parties engaging in a war of words

ahead of the polls.