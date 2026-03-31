Malda Congress in deep trouble over candidate list; Nexus with BJP alleged

Malda: Tensions flared within the Indian National Congress in Malda after the announcement of its Assembly election candidate list triggered protests, vandalism and serious allegations of political collusion.

Party workers in Chanchal staged a violent demonstration late Sunday night, damaging the local party office and setting furniture ablaze. Tyres were also burnt as agitators blocked roads in protest, demanding a change of candidate.

The protesters insisted that Anjarul Haque be fielded instead of the former MLA Asif Mehboob, alleging that the current selection was influenced by money. “Candidates are being chosen in exchange for cash. We will not accept this decision,” said an agitating party worker.

The unrest has further intensified amid claims of a covert understanding between senior Congress leader Mausam Noor and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The controversy deepened after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari earlier vowed to defeat Trinamool Congress district president Abdur Rahim Boxi in Malatipur. Speaking at a rally in January, Adhikari had declared: “I may not know who will win Malatipur, but I will ensure Rahim Boxi loses. I know the ‘magic’ to defeat him.” His remarks had sparked speculation about a strategic move involving Mausam Noor’s candidature from Malatipur, now seen by some as a calculated political manoeuvre. Reacting sharply, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Shubhamoy Basu alleged: “This clearly shows that Congress in the district is being guided by Suvendu Adhikari. Our earlier fears have now come true.”

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have remained tight-lipped on the allegations.

Political observers note that while the party has introduced several new faces across constituencies, internal dissent and organisational instability could weaken its electoral prospects in the district.