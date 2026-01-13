Malda: Cong hit by defections, leaders join TMC

Malda: The Congress faced a significant political blow in Malda on Sunday afternoon after several elected representatives and prominent leaders from the Chari Anantapur Gram Panchayat area in Baishnabnagar switched allegiance to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), dealing a setback to the party ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Political observers said the development has virtually wiped out the Congress’ organisational presence in the area.

Those who joined the TMC include gram panchayat members Shahanara Bibi, Habu Mandal, Ashok Mandal, Shankari Mandal, Tajinara Bibi and Kajimul Sheikh. Former gram panchayat pradhan and former panchayat samiti member Matiur Rahman also crossed over. All of them formally joined the ruling party at a programme led by Baishnabnagar MLA Chandana Sarkar.

The event was attended by Kaliachak III block TMC president Masidur Rahman, area president Anikul Islam and several district- and block-level leaders. A number of Congress workers also joined the TMC during the programme.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Chandana Sarkar launched a sharp attack on both the Congress and the BJP. “Many more influential leaders are in regular touch with us. In the coming days, several Congress and BJP leaders from this Assembly constituency will join the Trinamool. Today’s programme proves that the Congress has become completely disconnected from the people of Baishnabnagar,” she said. Echoing her remarks, Kaliachak III block TMC president Masidur Rahman said: “For a long time, the Congress has been relegated to third position in our area... Whatever little organisation they had left in Chari Anantapur is now gone.” Former Congress leader Matiur Rahman, who recently switched sides, was scathing in his criticism of his former party. “I was earlier with the Trinamool. Due to some misunderstandings before the panchayat elections, I joined the Congress. But there I found nothing except lobbying and internal conflicts. There was no environment to work for people. I had been in touch with the MLA for some time, and today I have returned to the right political path,” he said.

Other new entrants, including Tajinara Bibi and Ashok Mandal, said state government development initiatives and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s policies motivated their decision. Reacting to the

development, District Youth Congress president Sarowar Jahan Baya said: “These joinings will not weaken the Congress in any way. We remain number one in this Assembly segment. Those who joined the TMC today were not active in the Congress for a long time...”